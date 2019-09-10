Menu
Apple announces iPhone 11

The iPhone gets a new camera and several other upgrades

on September 10, 2019, 2:55pm
Apple iPhone 11
Apple introduced the next generation of iPhone on Wendesday.

The iPhone 11 will launch later this month at a starting retail price of $699. It will be available in a variety of different colors, including classic black, white, purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red.

According to The Verge, new features for the base model include a dual-camera system in the rear with an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 2x optical; a 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera on the front of the phone; a new Night mode for low-light photography; an A13 bionic processing chip, the “fastest CPU in a smartphone”; an additional hour of battery life compared to its previous iPhone XR model; “enhanced Face ID”; and improved video and motion graphics.

Premium models dubbed iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be available and include a third telephoto camera lense in the rear; 4K video recording and editing; and four to five hours extra battery life compared to a iPhone XS. Those phones will retail for $999 and $1099, respectively.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max will be available for pre-order beginning September 13th and will ship on September 20th. More details, including complete specs for the phones, can be found on Apple’s website.

