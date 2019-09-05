Apple Music

Apple Music just made a simple but game-changing move: the streaming music platform is now available on desktop. The web app launched for the first time this Thursday, and paid subscribers can already access it by logging in with their Apple ID.

The web player boasts a similar design to that of the upcoming Apple Music app in Mac OS Catalina, due out this fall. As of right now, users can play songs from their computer library and iCloud Music Library playlists. Eventually, Apple Music friends and Beats 1 will also be available to use on the web app.



Additionally, the web player makes Apple Music available to Chromebooks or devices running Linux. Uers will eventually be able to sign up directly for Apple Music through the web app, too.

For those of us who are too lazy to swap between streaming platforms, or those of us who just love having 30 tabs open at a time (guilty), this news is wonderful. Plus, you can stream all of Apple Music’s recently added treats there, too, like Beyoncé’s Lemonade and full catalogs from King Crimson, This Heat, and Tool. Not too shabby.