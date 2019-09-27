Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth cover Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me”: Stream

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande

Today, Kristin Chenoweth returns with a new album called For the Girls. Across 12 tracks, the actress/singer/West Wing star pays tribute to great female singers throughout history with covers of Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton, and more. The album also boasts a handful of notable guest appearances from the likes of Parton, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

Specifically, Grande joins Chenoweth for a version of Lesley Gore’s seminal ballad “You Don’t Own Me”. Take a listen via the song’s lyric video below.



Next month, Chenoweth will support For the Girls with a series of live performances at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway. Get tickets here.