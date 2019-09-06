ASAP Rocky’s Swedish lawyer shot in Stockholm

ASAP Rocky (photo by Ben Kaye) and Attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja (photo via Olssonlilja.se)

A lawyer who worked on ASAP Rocky’s assault case in Sweden, Henrik Olsson Lilja, has been shot in what appears to be a targeted attack.

According to numerous reports, Olsson Lilja was leaving his apartment early Friday morning when he was apparently ambushed by a man waiting inside the building. Forbes reports there was a scuffle before Olsson Lilja was shot in the head and chest. The assailant sped off in a black SUV, while a neighbor gave the victim a phone to call 911 around 9:00 a.m. local time.



In addition to contacting emergency services himself, Olsson Lilja was reportedly conscious and communicating when police arrived. Swedish outlet The Local contacted Karolinska University Hospital and learned Olsson Lilja was in “serious but stable” condition as of 2:00 p.m..

Swedish police are treating the shooting as an isolated incident, though it’s not yet known if it’s connected to Olsson Lilja’s work as an attorney. (He also represents one of China’s most wanted fugitives, Qiao Jianjun, accused of embezzling millions of dollars. Sweden has chosen not to extradite Jianjun on the charges.) The Swedish Police Authority’s website states that “police have arrested several people for questioning.” Forbes has it that one of those brought in is a woman who is also a senior lawyer and had been banned from making contact with Lilja.

Olsson Lilja was part of the defense team that represented ASAP Rocky after the rapper was charged with assaulting 19-year-old Afghani political refugee Mustafa Jafari back in July. President Trump attempted to get involved in the case, and the US Ambassador to Sweden warned of “potentially negative consequences” if the trial went ahead. Rocky was eventually found guilty of the crime and given a two-year suspended sentence.