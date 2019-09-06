The Avett Brothers share provocative single “Bang Bang”: Stream

The Avett Brothers, photo by Crackerfarm

Earlier this summer, The Avett Brothers announced their upcoming new album, Closer Than Together, and shared its lead lead single, “High Steppin'”. Today, they follow it up with a second teaser in “Bang Bang”.

While the music itself is slightly saccharine, the lyrics of “Bang Bang” take a sobering look at gun violence in film and how it reflects into our everyday communities. Seth Avett sings the line, “I live in the country because I love peace and quiet/ But all of my neighbors have closets full of machine guns/ And every Sunday they’re out there pretending to be Rambo/ And I’m in here pretending like Sunday is still sacred.”



In the album’s mission statement, Avett explained Closer Than Together “wanders inevitably into hallways both social and political.” That’s certainly the case here.

The Avett Brothers’ “Bang Bang” comes with a music video directed by Academy Award-winning documentarian Morgan Neville. The clip follows the band through their intimate process of creating the song. Watch it below.

The Avett Brothers’ Closer Than Together comes out October 4th via American/Republic Records, and serves as the band’s 10th full-length LP to date. Pre-orders are now available. You can also catch the band on tour by checking for tickets here.

The band has also recently revealed the Closer Than Together artwork, which you can see below.

Closer Than Together Artwork:

On another future note, The Avett Brothers-inspired musical, Swept Away, is set to debut in June 2020. You have some time on that one.