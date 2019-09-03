Avicii’s former collaborators team up for tribute concert

Avicii, photo by Sean Eriksson

Many of Avicii’s former collaborators are teaming up for a tribute concert in honor of the late DJ.

Taking place on December 5th at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will feature vocalists from Avicii’s biggest tracks, including Adam Lambert, Aloe Blacc, Rita Ora, Otto Knows, and Alex Ebert. These artists will perform Avicii’s music with the accompaniment of a 30-piece backing band.



Additionally, the concert will open with DJ sets from EDM luminaries and close Avicii friends including David Guetta, Kygo, Laidback Luke, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Nicky Romero.

All net profits from the concert will go to supporting organizations which address mental health needs and suicide prevention. Tickets go on sale September 5, 2019, at 10:00am CET.

Avicii (born Tim Bergling) died on April 20th, 2018 after taking his own life.