BABYMETAL unveil video for new song “Shanti Shanti Shanti”: Watch

BABYMETAL, photo by Kevin RC WIlson

BABYMETAL have released another new song from their upcoming album, Metal Galaxy. The track, “Shanti Shanti Shanti”, features the Japanese band incorporating Hindi music elements into their signature pop-metal sound.

The song is accompanied by a live video, featuring lead singer Su-metal and company performing a choreographed dance to the song. The track’s title is a chant in Hinduism and Buddhism that is meant to evoke peace.



“Shanti Shanti Shanti” follows previous Metal Galaxy singles “Pa Pa Ya!” and “Elevator Girl”. The album arrives on October 11th, with pre-orders currently available.

BABYMETAL are in the midst of their first full-scale U.S. headlining tour, which runs through an October 16th show in Seattle. We caught the band’s recent gig at New York City’s Terminal 5. Check out our review and photos, and pick up tickets here.