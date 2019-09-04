Bad Boys For Life trailer reunites Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and, yes, Joey Pants: Watch

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. After multiple stops and shuffles, Sony has finally unleashed the first trailer for their highly anticipated blockbuster sequel, Bad Boys for Life.

As expected, the three-minute clip packs in all sorts of Floridian flavor, from those lush Vice-like sunsets to the neon-glazed city streets. It’s a sight to behold, but nothing beats seeing Joe Pantoliano once again as Captain Conrad Howard.



Plus, those worried the batshit crazy antics of its 2002 sequel would be set aside in the wake of Bay’s exit can sleep soundly. This trailer teases some Fast and Furious action — you know, like having Burnett wielding a machine gun while riding sidecar to Lowrey’s motorcycle. Yeah, this is going to be all sorts of dumb.

Watch below.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah step in for Bay, who helmed the last two movies, and work from a screenplay by Chris Bremner. In addition to the aforementioned, the sequel stars Thomas Brag, Jacob Scipio, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, and DJ Khaled.

The film drops January 17th, 2020, an astounding 17 years after Bad Boys II.