Banks brings a symphonic performance of “Contaminated” to Colbert: Watch

Banks, photo via Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Banks appeared on Monday’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to deliver a symphonic version of “Contaminated”. The performance came in support of her new album, III, which also features singles “Gimme” and “Look What You’re Doing to Me”.

The R&B singer donned a sleek black outfit for the performance and played into the brooding atmosphere it suggested. With a four-piece string section backing her, Banks sang with her trademark vibrato, scratched with the wretched emotion of the lyrics. Check out the replay below.



You can also catch Banks live on “The III Tour” which takes place throughout the fall. Tickets are currently available here.