Beirut cancel remaining 2019 tour dates after Zach Condon develops acute laryngitis

Beirut have cancelled their remaining 2019 tour dates because of health issues. According to a statement from the band on Facebook, frontman Zach Condon has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis.
In their post, Beirut explain that Condon has been “advised not to sing or tour.” The diagnosis of acute laryngitis arrived at the start of this summer and has been a “reoccurring issue going into the fall.”
Beirut were touring behind their new album, Gallipoli, which came out earlier this year.
Condon recently stopped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk with Meredith about the importance of geography in his lyrics, the new album’s direction, and moving to Berlin. Revisit the episode.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
Meanwhile, find the band’s canceled tour dates below.
Beirut 2019 Tour Dates:
09/30 — Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
10/02 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/05 — Aarhus, DK @ Train
10/06 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/08 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/13 — Zagreb, HU @ Culture Factory
10/15 — Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus
10/16 — Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)
10/17 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Music Zone
11/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa
11/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa
11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/22 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/23 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/25 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
11/26 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
11/30 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
12/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5