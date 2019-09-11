Beirut cancel remaining 2019 tour dates after Zach Condon develops acute laryngitis

Beirut, photo by Amanda Koellner

Beirut have cancelled their remaining 2019 tour dates because of health issues. According to a statement from the band on Facebook, frontman Zach Condon has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis.

In their post, Beirut explain that Condon has been “advised not to sing or tour.” The diagnosis of acute laryngitis arrived at the start of this summer and has been a “reoccurring issue going into the fall.”



Beirut were touring behind their new album, Gallipoli, which came out earlier this year.

Condon recently stopped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk with Meredith about the importance of geography in his lyrics, the new album’s direction, and moving to Berlin. Revisit the episode.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Meanwhile, find the band’s canceled tour dates below.