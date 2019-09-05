Belle and Sebastian share “This Letter” from Days of the Bagnold Summer soundtrack: Stream

Belle and Sebastian, photo by Marisa Privitera Murdoch

Belle and Sebastian have released “This Letter”, the second single from the upcoming soundtrack to Days of the Bagnold Summer. It follows in the footsteps of previously released single “Sister Buddha”.

For those unfamiliar, Days of the Bagnold Summer is a coming-of-age film based on the 2012 graphic novel of the same name by Joff Winterhart. The soundtrack is impressive, with Belle and Sebastian providing 11 brand new songs and two re-recordings of beloved classics: “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying” off 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister and “I Know Where the Summer Goes,” from 1998’s This Is Just a Modern Rock Song EP.



“This Letter” is sure to prompt some romance in the film by way of its breezy bossa nova sound. It opens with hushed guitar and Stuart Murdoch’s wandering vocals before being joined by a distant jazzy trumpet solo. It’s a lovely little ballad, the kind that is sure to be a hit both as a standalone song and in the context of some cinematic visuals. Give it a listen below, and hear the full soundtrack beginning September 13th.

While the soundtrack has a set release date, the film itself does not. As of right now, it’s scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2020. The story follows a heavy-metal-loving teenager as his holiday plans fall through, leaving him no choice but to spend the summer with his mother, the person “who annoys him most in the world.” So hey, maybe Belle and Sebastian are just mimicking the angst of its protagonist. Either way, the band has plenty of thoughts when it comes to coming-of-age flicks, so it’s a good pairing.

Belle and Sebastian have also announced a few more tour dates for later this year. The trek sees them swing through France, Spain, and Portugal after kicking off The Boaty Weekender cruise. Find the full list of dates below.

Belle and Sebastion 2019 Tour Dates:

09/09-12 — Barcelona, ES @ The Boaty Weekender

10/31 — Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

11/01 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/02 — Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa

11/03 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

11/04 — Pamplona, ES @ Baluarte

11/06 — Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna

11/08 — Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender