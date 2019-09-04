Bethlehem Steel share new song “Govt. Cheese”: Stream

Bethlehem Steel Govt Cheese Video

Indie rock four-piece Bethlehem Steel have shared another single from their upcoming self-titled record. This one is called “Govt. Cheese”, and it’s being released today along with a video.

The new album follows 2017’s Party Naked Forever, and is set to arrive September 13th via Exploding in Sound Records. We’ve already heard a couple tracks from the Brooklyn-based band’s latest LP — including “Bad Girl” and “Empty Room”, the latter of which was explained by Bethlehem Steel in our Origins feature last month.



Today’s “Govt. Cheese” has a grungier build, with the dual guitars thrusting the track forward. The pre-chorus is instrumental, and one guitar has this fascinating send into a different octave in which it becomes cleaner. This structure allows for the vocals to blossom into a near Corin Tucker range of strain on the chorus, while also asserting the repetition of, “I must take care of myself.”

The video, directed by lead singer and guitarist Becca RyskalczykI, features the group’s members along with dancer Sam Gehrke jauntily grooving out to the song against a tinfoil-like backdrop. It eventually devolves into RyskalczykI and guitarist Christina Puerto doing workout routines in spandex one-pieces, and it’s hysterical, frankly. Of the choreography, RyskalczykI says,

“I really wanted to choreograph a dance for Christina and I so I did. I wanted to show how sometimes certain male relationships held me back. In letting some of that go I could grow as a person and find more strength in myself. The dual dancers shows the importance of healthy friendships and a solid support system if you’re lucky enough to find that.”

Watch the video for “Govt. Cheese” below.

To promote the new LP, Bethlehem Steel will tour North America this fall.