Billie Eilish announces 2020 North American arena tour

The alt-pop phenomenon known as Billie Eilish will continue her global domination into 2020. The WHERE DO WE GO? singer has just announced a massive North American arena tour for next spring.

The 21-date outing launches in Miami on March 9th and includes headlining shows at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as a pair of dates at the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale beginning October 4th.



See Eilish’s full tour schedule below. Next month, she’ll embark on a brief jaunt through Texas and Oklahoma surrounding her headlining appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

This weekend, Eilish will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s season 45 premiere alongside host Woody Harrelson.

Billie Eilish 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

11/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

03/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Watch Eilish’s latest video for “all the good girls go to hell”: