Billie Eilish announces 2020 North American arena tour

The alt-pop phenomenon known as Billie Eilish will continue her global domination into 2020. The WHERE DO WE GO? singer has just announced a massive North American arena tour for next spring.
The 21-date outing launches in Miami on March 9th and includes headlining shows at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as a pair of dates at the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale beginning October 4th.
See Eilish’s full tour schedule below. Next month, she’ll embark on a brief jaunt through Texas and Oklahoma surrounding her headlining appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Pick up tickets to all of Eilish’s upcoming tour dates here.
This weekend, Eilish will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s season 45 premiere alongside host Woody Harrelson.
Billie Eilish 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
03/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House
03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome
04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Watch Eilish’s latest video for “all the good girls go to hell”: