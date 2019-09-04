Billie Eilish is a fallen angel in the new video for “all the good girls go to hell”: Watch

Mere weeks after dethroning “Old Town Road” from the top of the charts. Billie Eilish is back with a new video for “all the good girls go to hell”.

Not unlike the pop prodigy’s past visuals, this one’s a striking watch from start to finish. Here, Eilish plays the role of a fallen angel/bat-like creature that’s doomed to walk the Earth. That is, until she catches on fire. Think of Nic Cage’s City of Angels, but a darker, millennial version.



The video was directed by Rich Lee, who has been working with Lana Del Rey all summer. Check it out below.

Eilish, our 2018 Rookie of the Year, is still on tour promoting her excellent debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? You can purchase concert tickets here. The 17-year-old artist recently teamed up with her idol, Justin Bieber, on a remix of “Bad Guy”.