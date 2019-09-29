Billie Eilish makes gravity-defying SNL debut: Watch

Billie Eilish performs on SNL

Billie Eilish can do it all — including defy gravity.

For her SNL debut, the WHERE DO WE GO? singer sang her hit single “Bad Guy” inside a small rotating set that made it seem as if she was walking on walls.



Later, Eilish returned to the stage to perform a solo acoustic version of “I Love You” with her brother Finneas. Though she remained firmly planted on the ground, the performance was no less impressive, as Eilish’s vocals took center stage.

Replay both performances below. Ahead of SNL, Eilish announced a massive arena tour scheduled to kick off early next year. Get your tickets here.