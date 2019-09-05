Blumhouse’s Black Christmas trailer unwraps too much: Watch

Blumhouse has shared the first trailer for their forthcoming Black Christmas remake. Needless to say, they’ve unwrapped a little too much as this early gift reveals a number of deaths, a number of twists, and some wintry set pieces.

Then again, perhaps the studio felt the need to differentiate their film from, you know, the other remake that dropped and flopped back in 2006. In that sense, they succeed, revealing a far more complex story with ready-to-rumble heroines.



Tear the gift wrap below at your own risk.

Always Shine director Sophia Takal helmed the film from a screenplay written by April Wolf, who offers a spin on Bob Clark’s 1974 original. Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Caleb Eberhardt, and Cary Elwes star.

Black Christmas hits theaters on December 13th.