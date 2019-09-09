Bob Dylan announces 2019 US tour dates

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has mapped out new US dates as part of his “Never Ending Tour”. Come October, the legendary songwriter will embark on a 28-date leg.

The itinerary spans the entirety of the country, kicking off October 11th in Irvine, CA and wrapping November 21st in Philadelphia. In between, Dylan will visit cities including Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, Baltimore, and Providence.



See the full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

In related news, Dylan recently released a new archival collection focusing on his 1975 “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour, which serves as a companion piece to Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix documentary.

Bob Dylan 2019 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center

10/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/14 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/23 – Ames, IA @ C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

10/24 – Mankato, MN @ Mankato Civic Center

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/27 – Bloomington, IN @ Auditorium

10/29 – Normals, IL @ Braden Auditorium

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

11/01 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

11/02 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium

11/04 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

11/05 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

11/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

11/08 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/09 – Akron, OH @ EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

11/10 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center

11/13 – Petersburg, VA @ Multi-Purpose Center

11/15 – University Park, PA @ Eisenhower Auditorium

11/17 – Ithaca, NY @ Athletics and Events Center

11/19 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Arena

11/20 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Revisit an episode season from a past season of The Opus focusing on Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks:

