Bob Dylan announces 2019 US tour dates

Bob Dylan has mapped out new US dates as part of his “Never Ending Tour”. Come October, the legendary songwriter will embark on a 28-date leg.
The itinerary spans the entirety of the country, kicking off October 11th in Irvine, CA and wrapping November 21st in Philadelphia. In between, Dylan will visit cities including Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, Baltimore, and Providence.
See the full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.
In related news, Dylan recently released a new archival collection focusing on his 1975 “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour, which serves as a companion piece to Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix documentary.
Bob Dylan 2019 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center
10/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/14 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/23 – Ames, IA @ C.Y. Stephens Auditorium
10/24 – Mankato, MN @ Mankato Civic Center
10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/27 – Bloomington, IN @ Auditorium
10/29 – Normals, IL @ Braden Auditorium
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/01 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
11/02 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium
11/04 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
11/05 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
11/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
11/08 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/09 – Akron, OH @ EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
11/10 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center
11/13 – Petersburg, VA @ Multi-Purpose Center
11/15 – University Park, PA @ Eisenhower Auditorium
11/17 – Ithaca, NY @ Athletics and Events Center
11/19 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Arena
11/20 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Revisit an episode season from a past season of The Opus focusing on Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks:
Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS | Follow via Facebook