Bon Iver announces 2020 European arena tour

Bon Iver, photo by Graham Tolbert & Crystal Quinn

Bon Iver has mapped out a European arena tour for Spring 2020.

Coming in support of the band’s latest album, i,i, the 12-date jaunt kicks off April 15th in Lisbon, Portugal. Justin Vernon and co. also plan to visit Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, and Amsterdam, as well as several cities in the UK and Ireland. Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine will open all dates.



Currently, Bon Iver is amidst a headlining tour of North America, including dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Feist.

See the band’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of the upcoming shows here.

Bon Iver 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

04/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *

04/16 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *

04/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *

04/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercdes-Benz Arena *

04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *

04/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

04/26 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley *

04/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham *

04/29 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

04/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

05/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

05/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

^ = w/ Feist

% = w/ Yo La Tengo

* = w/ Big 37d03d Machine