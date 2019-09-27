Menu
Brittany Howard performs “Stay High” on Colbert: Watch

A swoon-worthy rendition in support of the Alabama Shakes singer's solo debut, Jaime

on September 27, 2019, 10:23am
brittany howard stay high colbert performance video
Brittany Howard on Colbert

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard released her first-ever solo album, Jaime, last week. On Thursday, she promoted her stunning debut LP with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Draped in a glimmering sequined top, Howard delivered a soulful, resplendent rendition of lead single “Stay High”. Not unlike her New York City concert this past Tuesday, her charisma, soul, and energy registered almost just as loud, if not louder, than her own powerhouse vocals.

Replay the performance below.

In our review of her new album, Consequence of Sound contributor Lucy Shanker described Howard’s “irresistible draw and raspy growl” as “revolutionary,” adding, “With Jaime, Howard proves what many of us already speculated: The magic behind Alabama Shakes was Brittany Howard.” If you haven’t yet, stream the record in full here.

Catch Howard on tour this fall by purchasing tickets here.

