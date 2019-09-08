BROCKHAMPTON joined by Deb Never for “No Halo” performance on Kimmel: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BROCKHAMPTON are working overtime. To celebrate their recently released fifth album, GINGER, the hip-hop boyband made an early Friday stop at Ellen, then later popped over to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the album track “No Halo”.

Sporting the familiar futuristic jumpsuits that have become part of the group’s aesthetic, the BROCKHAMPTON crew worked through the even-keeled “No Halo” jam with a laid-back ease. Half the members sat casually while the rest walked the wings of the massive airplane set they’ve been using during recent live shows. Where their Ellen performance featured assistance from Ryan Beatty, rising Los Angeles artist Deb Never was on hand for Kimmelto sing her part of the “No Halo” chorus. The crowd also sang along, roaring with boyband-mania glee as each BROCKHAMPTON member took his verse solo.



Watch BROCKHAMPTON’s “No Halo” performance below. You can also see them live when they hit the road for a slew of tour dates with slowthai this fall. Find your tickets here.