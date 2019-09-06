BROCKHAMPTON get sweet with “Sugar” performance on Ellen: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON on Ellen

BROCKHAMPTON appeared on Friday’s episode of Ellen in support of their new record, GINGER. Though Ellen DeGeneres herself wasn’t there (Stephen “tWitch” Boss filled in as host while she was off prepping for the launch of Season 17), the hip-hop boyband still did her proud with a performance of “Sugar” tailor-made for her audience.

The group is loved for their crazy bars and wild production as much as their softer moments, and this performance proved they can shine at both. With associate Ryan Beatty joining them for the chorus, the BROCKHAMPTON boys spent much of the time sitting on the stage, standing one by one for their individual verses. By the end, everyone was on their feet bopping along, and those harmonies from Beatty, bearface., and JOBA were certainly worth standing for.



Check out the replay below. You can also catch BROCKHAMPTON out on the road later this fall for their “Heaven Belongs to You Tour” with slowthai. Get tickets here.