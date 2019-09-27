Broken Bells are back to wish you “Good Luck” on new single: Stream

Broken Bells, photo by Rob Seeley

Nearly a year after dropping their last standalone single, “Shelter”, Broken Bells have returned. “Good Luck” is the latest track from the collaborative project of The Shins frontman James Mercer and Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, and you can hear it below.

In a press release, Broken Bells stated they “wanted to release ‘Good Luck’ while it felt timely and reflective of specific discussions between the two of us, questioning the state of things, as we do…” The heavy grooving song certainly feels pertinent to our current environment, opening with the lines “The face of evil is on the news tonight/ We see the darkness over light/ But have we really ever lived in better times?”



“Good Luck” arrives as the first taste of much more new music to come from Broken Bells. The duo have confirmed they’re currently in the studio working on a third album, the follow-up to 2014’s After the Disco. “Both of us are constantly working on music at any given time, yet we always drift back to one another as Broken Bells,” they said of the long stretch between LPs. “When it happens naturally, it happens.”

Earlier this year, Danger Mouse released his collaborative album with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Lux Prima. Mercer and The Shins, meanwhile, dropped Heartworms in 2017 and its “flipped” version, The Worm’s Heart, in early 2018.