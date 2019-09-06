Bruce Dickinson halts Iron Maiden show after fan’s violent altercation with security guards

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson put a temporary halt to the band’s Thursday night show in Tacoma, Washington after he was convinced that a fan got “the shit kicked out of him by 10 security guards.”

The legendary frontman addressed the crowd when Iron Maiden returned to the stage for an encore during their stop at the Tacoma Dome on their current “Legacy of the Beast Tour”.



Prior to performing “The Evil That Men Do”, Dickinson told the audience the following [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]:

“We’ve got an Iron Maiden fan backstage who’s had the shit kicked out of him by ten security guards. I saw one security guard lean over the barrier and punch a kid half his size in the face four times. There were ten people. Ten people! This is not the f**king mixed martial arts. If it was the mixed martial arts, you’d have a referee, you know. This is not that.

“We’ve played to several hundred thousand people so far on this tour. This is the first time anything like this has happened. I don’t know if this happens in this building all the time, I don’t know if this is an act of f**king madness, and I hope that kid is getting hospital treatment now because he’s bleeding from head wounds. I hope that kid takes this building to the f**king cleaners.

“And if anybody has any footage — camera footage or anything — then we would be pleased to help facilitate it to find the bullies and the f**king criminals who are responsible. It’s not necessary, it’s not big, it’s not clever. It’s just called ‘bullying’ — it’s as simple as that. So this is a very appropriate song. It’s called ‘The Evil That Men Do’.”

However, the Tacoma News Tribune reports that it was a belligerent fan who actually punched a security guard, resulting in 30 police officers responding to the incident.

“Multiple complaints were received about an overly aggressive individual who when addressed, physically attacked a security professional,” said Tacoma Dome spokesperson Tammi Bryant.

(Buy: Tickets to Iron Maiden’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Once police arrived, the concert-goer was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of assault. According to the Tacoma police department, via TMZ, the 26-year-old man was intoxicated and causing problems with other people in the crowd.

Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast Tour” continues through mid October. See our review and gallery of the band’s show in Brooklyn, New York.

Watch Bruce Dickinson address the Tacoma Dome crowd below.