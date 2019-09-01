25 people injured after stage barricade collapses at Bumbershoot Festival

Paramedics transfer injured festival-goers following Bumbershoot barricade collapse, image via K5 News

More than two dozen people were injured after a stage barricade collapsed at Seattle’s Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival on Saturday.

The incident occurred during Jai Wolf’s performance. “As soon as I walked on the stage tonight, one of the steel barricades separating the crowd and the stage collapsed due to the crowd pushing and jumping on the hill,” the electronic music producer said in a statement. “I cut the music because I noticed members of the audience had fallen on top of each other. Before we could continue the show, we had to assess any potential injuries.”



Festival organizers said “those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary.” Four people were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.