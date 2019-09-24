Cage the Elephant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. The Kentucky garage rockers performed a pair of songs from their latest album, Social Cues, wearing multiple strange outfits.
For their performance, Cage the Elephant served up both the title track and “Ready to Let Go”. The band’s “Social Cues” roll-out in particular saw frontman Matt Shultz shed layer after layer of clothes. He started first with something that resembled a chic mosquito net hat (who knew such a thing existed?) and eventually was swallowed up by his stretchy black pants.
The late-night TV gig comes alongside the announcement of new, rescheduled European tour dates for early 2020. Cage the Elephant previously had to cancel their original tour plans abroad after guitarist Nick Bockrath suffered a brutal onstage injury this past June.
Replay their Kimmel gig below and purchase tickets to all their upcoming shows here.
Cage the Elephant 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Live Out estival
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom
02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
02/24 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
02/26 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
02/27 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
02/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
03/01 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg
03/02 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
03/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Cage the Elephant also recorded an in-studio session for KCRW on Tuesday afternoon. Watch that below.