Cage the Elephant on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cage the Elephant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. The Kentucky garage rockers performed a pair of songs from their latest album, Social Cues, wearing multiple strange outfits.

For their performance, Cage the Elephant served up both the title track and “Ready to Let Go”. The band’s “Social Cues” roll-out in particular saw frontman Matt Shultz shed layer after layer of clothes. He started first with something that resembled a chic mosquito net hat (who knew such a thing existed?) and eventually was swallowed up by his stretchy black pants.



The late-night TV gig comes alongside the announcement of new, rescheduled European tour dates for early 2020. Cage the Elephant previously had to cancel their original tour plans abroad after guitarist Nick Bockrath suffered a brutal onstage injury this past June.

Replay their Kimmel gig below and purchase tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

Cage the Elephant 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Live Out estival

10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom

02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

02/24 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/26 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/27 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

02/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

03/01 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg

03/02 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

03/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Cage the Elephant also recorded an in-studio session for KCRW on Tuesday afternoon. Watch that below.