Calexico and Iron & Wine announce 2020 North American tour

Back in June, Calexico and Iron & Wine combined forces to release their first-ever collaborative album, Years to Burn. Following a supporting trek this past summer, the Americana duo and Sam Beam-led folk outfit have now announced a slate of early 2020 tour dates.

This new batch of North American shows kicks off late January with back-to-back gigs at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. Calexico and Iron & Wine will then visit Cleveland, Toronto, Portland, and New York, as well as Atlanta, Nashville, and Des Moines through mid-February.



As with their current fall tour, the 2020 winter dates will see the bands perform selections from their joint album in addition to their respective catalogs.

Check out the full tour itinerary below, and purchase your tickets here.

Iron & Wine and Calexico 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/06 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery ^

11/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Trivolivrendenburg – Ronda #

11/06 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier #

11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom #

11/10 – Linz, AT @ Posthof #

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle #

11/12 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa

11/14 – Mannheim, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten #

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium #

11/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale #

11/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24 – Bexhill-on-sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion *

01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

02/05 – Port chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

02/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room-Old National Centre

02/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

02/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

^ = w/ Natalie Prass

# = w/ Adia Victoria

* = w/ Lisa O’Neill

Iron & Wine recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their new effort with Calexico.

