Calexico and Iron & Wine announce 2020 North American tour

Back in June, Calexico and Iron & Wine combined forces to release their first-ever collaborative album, Years to Burn. Following a supporting trek this past summer, the Americana duo and Sam Beam-led folk outfit have now announced a slate of early 2020 tour dates.
This new batch of North American shows kicks off late January with back-to-back gigs at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. Calexico and Iron & Wine will then visit Cleveland, Toronto, Portland, and New York, as well as Atlanta, Nashville, and Des Moines through mid-February.
As with their current fall tour, the 2020 winter dates will see the bands perform selections from their joint album in addition to their respective catalogs.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
Iron & Wine and Calexico 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
10/06 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery ^
11/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Trivolivrendenburg – Ronda #
11/06 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier #
11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #
11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom #
11/10 – Linz, AT @ Posthof #
11/11 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle #
11/12 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa
11/14 – Mannheim, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten #
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium #
11/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale #
11/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *
11/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *
11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *
11/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *
11/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *
11/24 – Bexhill-on-sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion *
01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
02/05 – Port chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
02/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room-Old National Centre
02/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
02/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
^ = w/ Natalie Prass
# = w/ Adia Victoria
* = w/ Lisa O’Neill
Iron & Wine recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their new effort with Calexico.
