Camila Cabello shares two new songs, “Shameless” and “Liar”: Stream

Camila Cabello has been teasing her upcoming album, Romance, through a series of whimsically cryptic Instagram posts. After hinting at new music with her latest posts, the former Fifth Harmony member has today released two singles, “Shameless” and “Liar”.

Of the new tracks, Cabello told Variety, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated – I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”



“Shameless” is Cabello at her most vocally expressive. She coos and belts, expressing her desires with a big dose of vocal fry. The accompanying music video, directed by Henry Scholfield, plays with the contrast between light and dark, fire and shadows. “Liar”, meanwhile, sees Cabello return to her Cuban roots. Over bright horn accents and dancehall drums, Cabello swears that she won’t lose control. “Oh no, there you go!/ Making me a liar,” she sings.

It was a busy summer of collaborations for Cabello. She helped Mark Ronson with his Late Night Feelings; singlehandedly saved Ed Sheerhan’s “South of the Border”; and went number one on Billboard and Spotify for her steamy duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita”. With her sophomore album expected soon, the fall looks to be even busier. She will be appearing on Saturday Night Live for the first time on October 12th, so perhaps that’s a clue as to the timeframe of the record release.

Cabello is also set to appear at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival later this month, and you can get tickets here.