Chance the Rapper taps Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett to open “The Big Tour”

Chance the Rapper's "The Big Tour"

Early next year, Chance the Rapper is set to launch “The Big Tour” in support of his new album, The Big Day. Chano has now confirmed the tour’s opening acts: Lil Yachty and his own brother Taylor Bennett will join him for the entirety of the 24-date trek.

As previously reported, Chance postponed all but two dates of the tour due to the birth of his second child. Following a hometown show in Chicago on September 28th and a festival appearance at Miami Beach Pop in November, he’ll officially kick off “The Big Tour” in San Diego on January 15th.



You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

In related news, Chance recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform The Big Day track “I Got You (Always and Forever)” with En Vogue and Kierra Sheard.

Chance the Rapper 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop

01/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *^

01/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *^

01/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena *^

01/21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *^

01/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *^

01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

01/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

01/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

01/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

02/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *^

02/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

02/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

02/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

02/10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

02/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

02/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

02/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *^

02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

* = w/ Lil Yachty

^ = w/ Taylor Bennett