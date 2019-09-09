Chance the Rapper postpones tour following birth of daughter

Chance the Rapper has postponed his upcoming tour supporting his debut album, The Big Day. With the record finding the Chicago rapper grappling with adulthood, it’s understandable that his reason for the delay is the most adult thing possible: the birth of his second child.
Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, welcomed their newborn daughter, Marli, earlier this month. In an Instagram post, Chance explained how when the two had their first little girl, Kensli, four years ago, he “went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most.”
He continued,
“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”
The tour is now set to kick off January 15th in San Diego, California. A handful of shows — namely those in Newark, Tampa, St. Louis, Tulsa, Omaha, Saint Paul, and Ottawa — have yet to be rescheduled. Chance still intends to appear at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio festivals later this month, as well as November’s Miami Beach Pop Festival. His September 28th concert at Chicago’s United Center will also be held as planned.
Refunds for those who can’t attend the new dates are being offered via Chance’s website, and you can also look for tickets here. Find the updated tour itinerary below.
Those disappointed they won’t get to see Chance this fall can take some solace in the fact they can still catch him on TV. Alongside Cardi B and T.I., he’ll co-host Netflix’s new hip-hop competition Rhythm & Flow, which premieres on October 9th.
Chance the Rapper 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop
01/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
01/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
01/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
01/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
02/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum