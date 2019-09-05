Christine and the Queens and Charli XCX

For her new album, Charli XCX enlisted the talents of Christine and the Queens. Now, the pop progressive and French synthpop artist have teamed up once again to cover The 1975 for their BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge session.

The two acts chose to put their own spin on “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”, which appears on The 1975’s stellar A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships album from last year. Additionally, the pop pair rolled out their collaborative “Gone” single off Charli’s forthcoming self-titled LP.



Stream the nearly 12-minute recording over on the BBC website.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

Charli’s new album comes out next week on September 13th and also boasts joint tracks with Lizzo, Troye Sivan, and Clairo. Her most recent single, “Warm”, features HAIM. In support of the record, Charli will soon head out on her “Charli LIVE Tour”, tickets for which be purchased here.

Christine and the Queens’ most recent album, the impressive Chris, dropped in September 2018.

As for The 1975, they just set the release date for their upcoming album, which they’ve teased with the flashy single “People”.