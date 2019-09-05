Chelsea Wolfe shares video for new song “Deranged for Rock & Roll”: Stream

Chelsea Wolfe, photo by John Crawford

Chelsea Wolfe has unveiled a video for the new song “Deranged for Rock & Roll”. The track is the latest piece of music from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, Birth of Violence.

Wolfe’s sixth album arrives on September 13th, and “Deranged for Rock & Roll” follows previously released singles “The Mother Road”, “American Darkness”, and “Be All Things”.



Regarding the new track, Wolfe told Fader, “‘Deranged for Rock & Roll’ is my love song to music. Every time I ever tried to walk a different path, music always called me back home to it. It’s in my blood; it’s my one source of true peace.”

While Wolfe’s music has incorporated elements of folk, goth, and metal over the years, Birth of Violence leans more on the folk side of her musical spectrum. In Heavy Consequence‘s own recent interview with Wolfe for our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column, she told us, “I’m definitely inspired and influenced by metal, and I think I inject a lot of that into my music.”

(Beyond the Boys’ Club: Chelsea Wolfe on Womanhood, Birth of Violence, and More)

She continued, “On this record, it was intentionally more held back and acoustic and focused on my folk side, but throughout my entire life and career as a musician, it’s been about balancing heavy and light, soft and strong.”

Birth of Violence is available for pre-order at this location. Her upcoming North American tour kicks off October 18th in San Diego, California. Pick up tickets here.