Clairo performs “I Wouldn’t Ask” with children’s choir on Kimmel: Watch

Bedroom pop phenom Clairo made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. And she did so accompanied by a cute children’s choir.

Our former Artist of the Month unfurled “I Wouldn’t Ask”, baring all of her emotions onstage just as she does on her vulnerable first full-length, Immunity. Keeping in line with the single’s intimate nature, Clairo performed in front of a simple, cloud-like backdrop, with the handful of singing kids standing on a small platform behind her.



Replay video footage below.

The impressive Immunity may be out, but Clairo’s work is hardly done. Later this month marks the launch of her North American headlining tour, tickets for which can be purchased here. She also recently collaborated with Charli XCX and Yaeji, as well as Mura Masa.

omg kirsten dunst is tonights guest that's hot — claire cottrill (@clairo) September 6, 2019