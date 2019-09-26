Clutch announce annual US holiday shows

Clutch, photo by David Brendan Hall

It’s not the holiday season without some Clutch. The heavy rockers have made an annual tradition of playing a short run of shows during the final days of the year, and 2019 is no different.

Nashville band The Steel Woods and singer-songwriter Damon Johnson will support the string of gigs, which starts in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 27th and concludes with a New Year’s Eve show at the Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For the Asheville, North Carolina show on December 28th, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will open in place of Damon Johnson.



(Buy: Tickets to Clutch’s Upcoming Shows)

Clutch released their latest studio album, Book of Bad Decisions, in 2018, but recently have been reimagining old songs with new studio recordings and arrangements through their Weathermaker Vault Series. The latest single from the series, “Electric Worry” (listen below), updates the 2007 track with barebones instrumentation, essentially rendering a studio-quality recording of how Clutch plays it live. Take a listen below.

Clutch are currently on the road with Dropkick Murphys and Hatebreed until mid-October. Check out all the band’s dates below, and grab tickets here.

Clutch 2019 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery *

09/27 – Clarksville, TN @ O’Connors Outdoor Stage #

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon *

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth *

10/03 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts *

10/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre *

10/05 – Broomfield, CO @ FirstBank Center *

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium *

10/09 – San Diego, CA @ Park at the Park *

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Theater $

10/13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater $

10/14 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanic Gardens *

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre *

12/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts ^

12/28 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel !

12/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

12/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

12/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

* = w/ Dropkick Murphys, Hatebreed and Amigo the Devil

# = w/ Hatebreed and Cane Hill

$ = w/ Red Fang and Mos Generator

^ = w/ The Steel Woods and Damon Johnson

! = w/ The Steel Woods and Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown