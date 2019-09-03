Consequence of Sound Radio

With Labor Day behind us and the start of the school year just ahead, it’s time to get ready for fall with Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman provides students with the quintesential back-school mixtape on that latest episode of Relevant Content. Prep for those placement exams by tuning in at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT.



Then on Thursday the 5th, This Must Be the Gig returns with a brand new episode. This time, host Lior Phillips is chatting with synth-pop favorites Hot Chip about the British band’s life on the road. Hear what they have to say at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Finally, though The General Stereo by Vans may no longer be broadcasting live, we’ve still got replays of all the killer DJ sets spinning throughout the week. On Tuesday, listen in to Forty Deuce. Ballers Eve is back on Wednesday, followed by Queen Majesty on Thursday. Over the weekend, you can listen into Black ‘N Blue Takeover on Saturday and catch a Ballers Eve recap once more on Sunday. All air times are 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT except for the Sunday playback, which is set for 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 3rd-8th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig, Relevant Content, and The General Stereo, below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Tuesday, September 3rd:

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – NAO – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Nilufer Yanya – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, September 4th

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Back to School Mixtape – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, September 5th

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, September 6th

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Back to School Mixtape Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, September 7th

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Back to School Mixtape Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Black N Blue Takeover 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 8th

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve 3 Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Back to School Mixtape Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT