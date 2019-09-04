Ready the party hats and streamers: Courtney Barnett is planning to kick off the new year with her first-ever US solo tour.

Extending from late January through early February, the intimate run features gigs in Northampton, Woodstock, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Bloomington, and Sonoma. Whereas past outings saw the Aussie indie rocker perform with a backing band, this “back to the basics”-type tour will feature only Barnett and her trusty guitar playing songs off Tell Me How You Really and her other records.



(Read: Top 10 Albums from Mom + Pop Music)

Opening the tour is Hachiku, an artist signed to Barnett’s own Milk! Records. These new dates follow shows with Brandi Carlile and a performance at Wilco’s own Sky Blue Sky Festival. The last time Barnett played at a Wilco-presented event, she ended up collaborating with the band onstage.

Barnett’s 2020 solo tour dates go on sale this Friday, September 6th. Tickets can be found here.

Courtney Barnett 2020 Tour Dates:

01/18 – Rivieria Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

01/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman &

01/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman &

01/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

01/24 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse #

01/25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

01/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol #

01/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium #

01/29 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre #

01/31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

02/01 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #

02/02 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn #

& = w/ Brandi Carlile

# = w/ Hachiku

Revisit Tell Me How You Really Feel single “Everybody Here Hates You”: