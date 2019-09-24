DaBaby announces new album, Kirk, featuring Chance the Rapper, Migos, Nicki Minaj, and more

DaBaby, photo via Instagram

Later this week, DaBaby returns with his second album of the year, Kirk. The project promises star-power collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and Kevin Gates.

Kirk follows DaBaby’s full-length debut, Baby on Baby, which dropped in March. That LP featured his breakout single “Suge”, as well as joint tracks with Offset and Rich the Kid.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

Additionally, the new album follows DaBaby’s recent remixes of Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”) and Lil Nas X (“Panini”). The North Carolina rapper also just appeared on Post Malone’s latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Kirk, named after the rapper’s full name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, officially hits shelves September 27th through Interscope. Its artwork (seen below) is a photo of DaBaby as, yes, a baby, with his father, who passed away earlier this year just as Baby on Baby climbed the charts.

DaBaby will support the new LP with a series of fall tour dates, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud in New York and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. Find tickets here.

Kirk Artwork:

Kirk Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Off the Rip

03. Bop

04. Vibez

05. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

06. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris)

07. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

08. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

09. Really

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw Sh*t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

13. XXL

Revisit Kirk single “Intro”, which examines the loss of his father.