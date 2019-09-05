Danny Brown announces new album uknowhatimsayin¿, airs out “Dirty Laundry”: Stream

Danny Brown is finally ready to return with his first album in three years. It’s titled uknowhatimsayin¿ and due out October 4th through Warp Records.
As revealed earlier this year, the long-awaited follow-up to Atrocity Exhibition was executive produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. The last time Q-Tip served as executive producer was way back in 1995 on Mobb Deep’s The Infamous.
The veteran rapper played an invaluable role on Brown’s record, pushing him to operate at his best. “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era,” the Detroit MC remarked in a statement. “I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”
uknowhatimsayin¿ includes even more star power beyond Q-Tip. There are guest features from Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, Obongjayar, and JPEGMAFIA, as well as production contributions from Flying Lotus, Paul White, and Standing on the Corner.
To preview next month’s album, Brown has shared a single called “Dirty Laundry” and its Simon Cahn-directed music video. The new song is an “ode” to standup comedy, according to Brown, who recently contributed to Open Mike Eagle’s Comedy Central variety show The New Negroes. He explained,
“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”
To coincide with today’s big announcement, Brown has also lined up a North American headlining tour for the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6th, and can be purchased here.
uknowhatimsayin¿ Artwork:
uknowhatimsayin¿ Tracklist:
01. Change Up
02. Theme Song
03. Dirty Laundry
04. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)
05. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)
06. Savage Nomad
07. Best Life
08. uknowhatimsayin¿
09. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)
10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)
11. Combat
Danny Brown 2019 Tour Dates:
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
10/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Studio
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room and Garage
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/22 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
10/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
10/31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave 2
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater