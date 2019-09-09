Dates unveiled for Megadeth’s 2020 tour return with Five Finger Death Punch

Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch

Last month it was revealed that Megadeth would return to touring in 2020 following frontman Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Now, dates have been unveiled for the tour, which will see the thrash legends supporting Five Finger Death Punch in the Europe.

Megadeth canceled all their tour 2019 tour dates once it was revealed that Mustaine was battling throat cancer. The only date remaining on their 2019 schedule is an appearance at their own MegaCruise in October, although it’s not known in what capacity the band or Mustaine will perform.



Five Finger Death Punch’s 2020 European tour kicks off January 14th in Kiev, Ukraine, but Megadeth and fellow support act Bad Wolves won’t be joining the outing until January 20th in Helsinki, Finland. From there, the trek leg until a February 20th show in Budapest, Hungary. Get tickets here.

Regarding the tour, Mustaine stated, “Hindsight is always 20-20, but looking back it’s still a bit fuzzy. Looking forward, you’ll be in trouble if you don’t come see us with Five Finger Death Punch in early 2020. You don’t wanna miss it. See you soon!”

(Read: Dave Mustaine Reflects on The World Needs a Hero and The System Has Failed)

FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory added, “Megadeth needs no introduction, they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine’s contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just Thrash but Heavy Metal in general.”

Megadeth were also slated to support Ozzy Osbourne’s North American tour earlier this year before that trek was postponed due to injuries Ozzy sustained in a fall. As a result of all the postponements and cancellations, the thrash titans’ last show came in October 2018.

Despite Mustaine’s health concerns, Megadeth have continued to work on their 16th studio album, with a 2020 release expected. The LP will follow up 2016’s Dystopia, which earned the band a Grammy for its title track.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, and Bad Wolves 2020 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Kiev, UA @ Palace of Sports *

01/16 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium *

01/18 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2 *

01/20 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

01/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

01/23 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

01/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

01/26 – Amsterdam, HL @ AFAS Live

01/28 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

01/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Arena

01/31 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

02/03 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling Halle

02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

02/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

02/08 – Oberhausen, DE @ Koenig-Pilsener Arena

02/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

02/12 – Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

02/14 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena

02/16 – Milan, IT @ Alcatrazz

02/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

02/20 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sportarena

* = no Megadeth and Bad Wolves