New mix of David Bowie’s Space Oddity included on upcoming Conversation Piece box set

David Bowie's Conversation Piece artwork

David Bowie fans will soon have another archival box set to add to their collection. Entitled David Bowie Conversation Piece, the five-disc collection chronicles Bowie’s early works circa 1968 and 1969.

The tracklist to Conversation Piece includes home demos, BBC radio sessions, and studio recordings with guitarist John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, as well as the music from Bowie’s short-lived band Feathers.



Additionally, the collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s “Space Oddity” with a brand new mix of the musician’s sophomore album by longtime producer/collaborator Tony Visconti. 12 previously unreleased tracks/demos from the period are also included.

Notably, the new mix of the album features the title track of the boxed set, “Conversation Piece”, restored to the album’s tracklist in its initially intended position before it was originally dropped due to time constraints of the vinyl.

In a statement, Visconti says, “It was so much fun to find hidden gems of musicianship with more time to mix the second time around, a guitar twiddle here, a trombone blast there, Marc Bolan’s voice in a group choir and more detail in general that we overlooked all those years ago when the label gave us a week at the most to mix this album. And in the details you will find 22 year old David Bowie, who would soon take the world by storm.”

David Bowie Conversation Piece is due out on November 15th via Parlophone. The 2019 mix of Space Oddity will also be released separately on CD, standard digital, 96/24 digital, and vinyl. The various vinyl configurations will be randomly distributed worldwide with a mixture of hand-numbered labels: numbers 1 to 1969 on silver vinyl numbers and 1970 to 2019 on gold vinyl, with the remainder being black vinyl.

In related news, Bowie’s iconic VH1 Storytellers live album will be released on vinyl for the first time on October 11th.

David Bowie Conversation Piece Tracklist:

CD 1 – HOME DEMOS

01. April’s Tooth Of Gold *

02. The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends The Garden Fête On Thatchwick Green) *

03. When I’m Five *

04. Mother Grey

05. In The Heat Of The Morning

06. Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe

07. Love All Around

08. London Bye, Ta-Ta

09. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 1)

10. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 2)

11. Animal Farm”

12. Space Oddity (Solo Demo Fragment)

13. Space Oddity (Version 1) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

14. Space Oddity (Version 2) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson *

15. Space Oddity (Version 3) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

16. Lover To The Dawn With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

17. Ching-a-Ling With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

18. An Occasional Dream With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

19. Let Me Sleep Beside You With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

20. Life Is A Circus With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

21. Conversation Piece *

22. Jerusalem *

23. Hole In The Ground With George Underwood *

CD 2 – The ‘Mercury’ Demos (With John “Hutch” Hutchinson)

01. Space Oddity

02. Janine

03. An Occasional Dream

04. Conversation Piece

05. Ching-a-Ling

06. I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)

07. Lover To The Dawn

08. Love Song

09. When I’m Five

10. Life Is A Circus

CD 3 – Conversation Pieces (Mono)

01. In The Heat Of The Morning (Decca Mono Version)

02. London Bye, Ta-Ta (Decca Alternative Version)

BBC Top Gear Radio Session With The Tony Visconti Orchestra, Recorded 13th May, 1968

03. In The Heat Of The Morning

04. London Bye, Ta-Ta

05. Karma Man

06. When I’m Five

07. Silly Boy Blue

08. Ching-a-Ling

09. Space Oddity (Morgan Studios Version – Alternative Take) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson *

10. Space Oddity (U.K. Single Edit)

11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side – Mono Mix)

12. Janine (Mono Mix)

13. Conversation Piece

BBC Dave Lee Travis Show Radio Session, Recorded 20th October, 1969

14. Let Me Sleep Beside You

15. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed

16. Janine

CD 4 – 1969 stereo mixes

The Original David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) Album

01. Space Oddity

02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed (Inc. Don’t Sit Down)

03. Letter To Hermione

04. Cygnet Committee

05. Janine

06. An Occasional Dream

07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

08. God Knows I’m Good

09. Memory Of A Free Festival

The Extras

10. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side Stereo Mix)

11. Letter To Hermione (Early Mix) *

12. Janine (Early Mix) *

13. An Occasional Dream (Early Mix) *

14. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola (Full Length Version)

CD 5 – 2019 mixes (all previously unreleased)

The Space Oddity Album

01. Space Oddity

02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed

03. Letter To Hermione

04. Cygnet Committee

05. Janine

06. An Occasional Dream

07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

08. Conversation Piece

09. God Knows I’m Good

10. Memory Of A Free Festival

The Extras

11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single Version)

12. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola

* = Unreleased tracks