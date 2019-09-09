David Lee Roth announces 2020 Las Vegas residency

David Lee Roth, photo by Philip Cosores

If anyone was meant to perform a Las Vegas residency, it’s David Lee Roth. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen when the Van Halen singer takes over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 2020.

Roth, who has always brought a lounge-like flair to his performances, has booked nine Sin City shows in January and March. The first dates of “David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS” will take place January 8th, 10th, and 11th, while the next set of dates are March 18th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 27th, and 28th.



According to a press release, Roth will be performing a “changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including ‘Jump’, ‘Panama’, and ‘California Girls’.” In addition, the show will feature a “an explosive, two-guitar sound, for the first time ever, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now.”

Not so sure what they mean by “only heard on the radio till now” — unless they are assuming that no one who has seen Van Halen or David Lee Roth live will attend the shows.

Either way, Diamond Dave clears it all up with this statement: “A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

Tickets for “David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS” go on sale this Saturday, September 14th, and start at $63.50 plus fees. You can also get tickets here.

Watch DLR ham it up in a promo and podcast for the residency below.

David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS 2020 Residency Dates:

January 8th, 10th, 11th

March 18th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 27th, 28th