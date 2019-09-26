Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye

Dead & Company have confirmed a string of West Coast tour dates, including a New Year’s Eve performance in their hometown of San Francisco.

The jam band — featuring surviving Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti — will play a pair of shows each at The Forum in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s Chase Center in late December.



Tickets for these shows go on sale beginning Friday, October 4th via Ticketmaster.

Dead & Company will also play a previously announced run of East Coast shows in late October/early November. See the band’s full tour itinerary, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Dead & Company 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/06 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/08 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/09 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

12/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

01/16-19 – Cancun, MX @ Moon Palace