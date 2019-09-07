The Devil’s Rejects star Sid Haig hospitalized in ICU

Legendary genre actor Sid Haig (House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects) has been hospitalized and is currently in ICU. On Friday evening, his wife, Suzie, shared the news to his fans by updating his Instagram account with the alarming news.

In the account’s description, she initially wrote, “SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!! – SUZIE” That has since been replaced with: “Update coming soon. That is all for now. Please pray. Thank you all.”



Haig is set to reprise his role as Captain Spaulding in this month’s 3 From Hell, the third chapter in Rob Zombie’s ensuing Firefly trilogy. As ComicBook.com points out, Haig was currently in the midst of filming Abruptio.

This is a developing story