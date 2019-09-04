EarthGang announce “Welcome to Mirrorland” North American tour

EarthGang, photo by Grizz

EarthGang are set to drop their hotly anticipated new record, Mirrorland, in just two days. Ahead of the release, the Dreamville signees have revealed a North American tour dubbed “Welcome to Mirrorland”.

Coming as part of Monster Energy’s Outbreak Tour program, the 27-date trek launches in Tallahassee, Florida on October 13th, one day after EarthGang’s appearance at Atlanta’s AFROPUNK. New Haven, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Boulder, Santa Cruz, Tucson, Oakland, Tacoma, and Salt Lake City are all on the docket, with things wrapping up November 26th in Madison, Wisconsin. Pittsburgh rapper Benji will provide support at all shows, while Duckwrth and Guapdad400 are set for select dates.



(Read: Artist of the Month EarthGang on Breaking the Mold in Atlanta)

“Welcome to Mirrorland” follows EarthGang’s “What on Earth” European tour that kicks off later this month. In December, the duo will hit Australia and New Zealand for the short “EarthGang Down Under” jaunt. Tickets for the new gigs go on sale September 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can snag passes to all of EarthGang’s upcoming shows here.

Mirrorland, meanwhile, also lands on the 6th. Revisit the album’s latest single, “Ready to Die”, underneath the tour itinerary ahead.

EarthGang 2019 Tour Dates:

09/11 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

09/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Svartklubben

09/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA – Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA

09/14 – Aarhus, DK @ Train

09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

09/17 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

09/19 – Brussels, BE @ LE BOTANIQUE

09/20 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

09/21 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Frankfurt

09/23 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

09/26 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

09/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Instirtute Birmingham

09/29 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

09/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 STudio Warehouse

10/02 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/05 – Cape Town, SA @ Rocking The Daisies Festival

10/06 – Johannesburg, SA @ In The City Festival

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ AFROPUNK Presents the Carnival of Consciousness

10/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s *

10/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27 #

10/17 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse #

10/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

10/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

10/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East #

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall #

10/23 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s #

10/26 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

10/27 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners #

10/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada #

10/29 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre #

10/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep #

10/31 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note #

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival

11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont ^

11/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ UC Santa Barbara *

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish ^

11/13 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W. Hall ^

11/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater ^

11/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt *

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue *

11/18 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory ^

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

11/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig ^

11/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache ^

11/26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

12/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Sturio

12/06 – Brisbane, AU @ 256 Wickham

12/07 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Max Watt’s

* = w/ Benji

# = w/ Benji and Duckwrth

^ = w/ Benji and Guapdad4000