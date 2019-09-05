Eddie Murphy is planning a standup comedy tour for 2020

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is coming back, and not just on a screen — he’s also be standing up right before you. The all-around entertainment star has revealed he’s currently planning a standup comedy tour for 2020. Perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise given he’s hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 30 years and a Netflix comedy special is in the works, too.

Murphy broke the news during an interview on Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith, reports Complex. After discussing his upcoming SNL gig, he segued into talks of a proper standup tour, saying, “And then next year, in 2020, I’m going to go on the road and do some standup.”



Given comedians often tour behind a Netflix special to get in shape for the filmed version, it’s likely Murphy’s special will be filmed at some point during or after the standup tour. Expect plenty of hype once hard details arrive. Murphy’s standup is legendary, and it’s responsible for getting him onto SNL and breaking into the film industry.

Don’t fret, though. Murphy will still be cracking jokes in a theater near you. Next summer, a sequel to Coming to America will be released starring lovesick African prince Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Wesley Snipes. Before that, he takes the lead in Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name, out this fall.