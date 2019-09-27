Menu
Shudder’s Creepshow Screams With Potential

The Losers' Club heads to Horlicks University to review the new series

on September 27, 2019, 12:20pm
Creepshow Review by The Losers' Club

The Losers hole up inside Horlicks University to review Shudder’s new revival of Creepshow. Together, they discuss the series premiere — more specifically, “Gray Matter” by Stephen King and “The House of the Head” by Josh Malerman.

This episode is sponsored by Stephen King’s new novel The Institute, which is currently on bookshelves everywhere. The Master of Horror’s latest epic captures exceptional kids dealing with unspeakable terror. Order a copy now.

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

