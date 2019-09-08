Final Doctor Sleep trailer shines with Kubrickian horror: Watch

Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Doctor Sleep ahead of its November release. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the adaptation of the 2013 novel serves as a direct sequel to both Stephen King’s The Shining and Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Similar to the first trailer that dropped back in June, this one also collects the narrative beats of said story. Ewan McGregor is Danny Torrance. Rebecca Ferguson is Rose the Hat. There’s a new threat to those with the shine. Yadda, yadda, yadda.



And by now, the blood’s out of the proverbial elevator on the Kubrick connections. In fact, several set visits dropped this week, all confirming the level of Kubrickian detail that Flanagan drilled into this picture. He used the original blueprints of the sets.

(Ranking: Every Stephen King Adaptation From Worst to Best)

Not surprisingly, Warner Bros. is going all in on the nostalgia as this trailer capitalizes on the iconic 1980 reimagining. Fans will no doubt scream with glee at the sight of seeing The Overlook’s hallways, its infamous Room 237, and that icy hedge maze.

Check in below.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th. Head into The Gold Room with weekly King cast The Losers’ Club as they spend the next few months shaking their tumbler of bourbon with Lloyd, the best goddamn bartender from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS