Fiona Apple calls out Lil Nas X for using “Every Single Night” sample: “Where’s my money?”

Lil Nas X and Fiona Apple (in the "Every Single Night" video)

After years of radio silence, Fiona Apple is once again gracing us with her magical presence. Recently, the singer-songwriter gave a surprise interview with Vulture in which she discussed a potential new album coming in 2020, along with the use of her song “Criminal” in the new film Hustlers. She also addressed denying Panic! At the Disco the chance to sample “Every Single Night”, but it turns out there’s another artist who used the same track without her permission: Lil Nas X.

In a video posted to fan-site Fiona Apple Rocks, the singer added an addendum to her Vulture talk. Close up to the camera, Apple spoke directly to the streaming pop-rap star, calling him out for sampling “Every Single Night” on the track “Kim Jong” from his Nasarati mixtape. Though the 2018 song may have been from pre-“Old Town Road” mania, Apple isn’t letting Lil Nas X off the hook just because he was a budding artist.



“Where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?” Apple asks, seemingly with the smallest hint of a smirk.

Nas must have a soft spot in his heart for those ’90s music heavyweights. His biggest hit sampled Nine Inch Nails, which led to Trent Reznor getting a CMA Awards nomination, and the 7 single “Panini” gives credit to Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

Watch Apple’s video below.