FKA twigs partners with Future for new single “Holy Terrain”: Stream

FKA twigs has returned today with “Holy Terrain”. It’s the lead single to her upcoming album, Magdalene, and features Future rapping beside her.

Just last week, FKA twigs revealed a new album was on the way. Entitled Magdalene, the record is co-produced by Nicolas Jaar and is self-described as “really fragile.” The lyrics see her talking about “every lover I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have.” On top of that, it was created right after she had surgery in 2017, which ensures this record was born out of an intense, wide-eyed time.



It’s all the more revealing to be introduced to Magdalene by way of “Holy Terrain”. The song sees FKA twigs gracefully showing off her pipes, especially in contrast to Future’s part. Stream the song below, and watch the official music video.

Those dying to know more about Magdalene should consult the setlists from her shows earlier this year, as she debuted seven new songs onstage. It’s worth revisiting “Cellophane” and the moving short film Practice that explores the track’s invention, too. This is a new era for FKA twigs and it’s as rich with detail as ever before.

When FKA twigs decides to create a piece of art, she puts her entire self into the process. That’s why her upcoming “Magdalene Tour” will be the talk of the town — or rather, the nine cities she’s performing in for it. Grab tickets now.