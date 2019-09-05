Foals move at the speed of light on “The Runner”: Stream

Foals, photo by Alex Knowles

Foals are back with a new guitar-heavy single called “The Runner”. It’s the second song from the forthcoming Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2, and boy is it a ripper.

Naturally, the new record picks up where the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 left off with its intentional, dramatic “cliffhanger.” Arriving October 18th via Warner Bros. Part 2 spans 10 tracks and was self-produced by the band. Fans of Foals’ heavier material will be glad to know it has bigger riffs, more emphasized guitars, and goes harder than Part 1.



The evidence of this heavier direction is apparent in “The Runner”. As with the first song they released, “Black Bull”, the new song makes clever use of its guitars as well as singer Yannis Philippakis’ singular vocals. “It’s a call to find a sense of purpose and perseverance despite the odds and despite the troubles we may find inside or outside ourselves,” Philippakis said in a press release. Give it a listen below to see what he means.

Pre-orders for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 are going on now. In the meantime, revisit our Track by Track breakdown of Part 1 with Philippakis himself.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS