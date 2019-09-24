Foo Fighters perform “Everlong” with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s 8-year-old son: Watch

Revel Ian and Dave Grohl, via Instagram

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian experienced his “proudest dad moment ever” when his 8-year-old son Revel joined Foo Fighters onstage this past weekend. The little guitar player rocked “Everlong” with Dave Grohl and company at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Video footage captures the Anthrax axe-man backstage with his son as Grohl introduced Revel as “one of my favorite guitar players of all time.” After Revel made his way onto the stage, Grohl called for the youngster’s guitar tech “Armando”, who suspiciously looked a lot like Scott Ian. From there, the band and Revel broke into the Foo Fighters classic.



At one point, Grohl got on his knees playing face to face with Revel, who also had the honor of joining the Foos on their final bow. When Revel walked off the stage, he raised his fists in the air and gave Pat Smear a fist bump. He then got a hug from his dad, who yelled, “You f**king rule!”

Along with sharing the video, Ian wrote, “Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play ‘Everlong’ in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT! Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foo crew for being the best!!!”

Watch it all go down in the Instagram clip below.